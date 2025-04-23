Al-Hikmah Varsity Founder Celebrates Emir Of Ilorin At 85

Share

The Founder and Proprietor of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Abdulraheem Oladimeji, has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara State Council of Chiefs, His Royal Highness, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, CFR, on the occasion of his 85th birthday anniversary.

In a congratulatory message issued to mark the milestone, Oladimeji, who is also the Jagunmolu of Igbomina Land and Arogundade of Lagos, described the Emir as a “pathfinder for peace and stability” whose reign has ushered in remarkable progress and unity within the Ilorin Emirate.

He commended the traditional ruler for fostering an environment of development and inclusivity, highlighting that Ilorin has become a beacon of growth in both human and material resources under the Emir’s leadership.

“The reign of the Emir of Ilorin has attracted development to Ilorin as a city, thus making it a reference point and shining light among its contemporaries,” Oladimeji stated.

“I’m glad that Ilorin, under Your Royal Highness, is developing in human and material resources, and this cannot be insulated from your correct leadership.”

He further praised Sulu-Gambari’s commitment to social welfare and inclusive governance, recalling the Emir’s proactive mobilization of resources to support the less privileged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oladimeji lauded the monarch’s efforts in encouraging wealthy individuals within the Emirate to create economic opportunities for the less fortunate, describing him as a development-driven leader deeply attuned to the needs of his people.

As part of his message, the Al-Hikmah University founder offered prayers for continued good health and long life for the revered monarch.

“I extend my felicitations and rejoice with the Emir of Ilorin… as he basks in the euphoria of his 85th Birthday Anniversary. I use this opportunity to thank our Emir for being a pathfinder for peace and stability,” he said.

