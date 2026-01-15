Al-Ettihad Boss Offers Adams Blank Cheque To Come To Saudi Arabia

President of Saudi Arabia Al-Ettihad football club, Anmar Al Haili, has offered Super Eagles and Sevilla striker, Akor Adams, a blank cheque if he accepts to join his side after the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Anmar Al Haili said: “If Adams Akor wants to sign with Al-Ettihad, I’ll give him a blank cheque where he can write any amount he wants, along with a contract for any duration he chooses, even if it’s for life.

To have Akor here in Saudi Arabia wearing AlEttihad’s jersey, money would mean nothing to me. We’d celebrate the league before it even starts because I’d have the best striker in football history.

Yes, I will reach out to him after AFCON and offer him €1.4 billion and €88 million annually; hopefully, he won’t decline because I know he loves Sevilla. The door at Al-Ettihad is always open for him whenever he wants to come And above all, he should please score against Morocco.

Meanwhile, Spanish La Liga side Sevilla FC could be compelled to sell Super Eagles striker Akor Adams amid reported financial difficulties at the club, according to transfer updates.

The Nigerian forward who has featured regularly for Sevilla since joining from Montpellier and scored in AFCON 2025’s quarter‑final win over Algeria has attracted attention from clubs across Europe due to his performances this season.

Report suggests that Sevilla’s current financial situation may force them into the transfer market as sellers, and Adams — as one of their valuable assets could be made available if offers matching their valuation arrive.

The 25 year old has already shown his quality in La Liga, scoring key goals and making important contributions, which makes him an attractive target should Sevilla need to balance the books.