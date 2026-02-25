Al Ahli Target Onuachu As Toney’s Replacement

Saudi Arabian giants Al Ahli Saudi FC have reportedly made Super Eagle striker, Paul Onuachu, a top priority ahead of the summer transfer window amid growing uncertainty surrounding the future of Ivan Toney.

Toney has been linked with a possible exit at the end of the season, prompting Al Ahli to begin plans for a suitable replacement, with Onuachu emerging as a leading candidate.

The 31-year-old striker is currently enjoying a prolific campaign with Trabzonspor, where he tops the Turkish Super Lig scoring chart with 17 goals in 20 appearances. Onuachu’s remarkable form has seen him score in six consecutive league matches.

Club sources in Saudi Arabia believe the Nigerian forward fits the profile required to fill the void should Toney depart, with his aerial dominance, physical presence and proven goal-scoring pedigree viewed as ideal attributes for the Saudi Pro League.

Onuachu, who has previously featured in the Belgian and English leagues, is understood to be open to the move. The experienced striker reportedly considers a switch to Saudi Arabia an attractive.