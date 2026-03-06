Al Ahli Ready N13 Billion Salary For Onuachu

Saudi Arabian club, Al Ahli, are reportedly ready to offer Super Eagles striker, Paul Onuachu, a jaw-dropping salary of N13 billion per year, according to reports.

Onuachu has been on fire this season with Trabzonspor in the Turkish Süper Lig, scoring 18 goals and providing two assists in 21 league games, helping the team climb to third place.

The Nigerian forward, who previously shone in Belgium with Genk, has shown the same cold-blooded finishing that made him a feared striker in Europe. His brilliant performances have attracted interest from several clubs, but Al Ahli are reportedly ready to make a serious push for his signature.

According to Turkish media outlet NTV Spor, Al Ahli are preparing to offer Onuachu €8 million (around N13 billion) per year, a deal that would quadruple his current earnings at Trabzonspor and mark the biggest payday of his career. The Saudi club are keen to replace Ivan Toney, and they see Onuachu as a perfect, more costeffective option to lead their attack.