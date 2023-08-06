Al Ahli Prepare New Offer For Napoli’s Osimhen

Saudi Arabian club, Al Ahli are now ready for a new, improved offer for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen .

However, the current situation of 24-year-old Osimhen, who is said to be dealing with two tables has made up his mind as he keeps the doors for the exit open.

The first one involves the new Napoli deal and the second one involves the interests of Al-Ahli, who have not given up on the player and are preparing another move after the initial one was pegged back.

They are now willing to offer him a five-year deal worth €35 million per season, leading to Osimhen now reflecting on his future at the Partenopei. While he is currently injured, there might be a possibility that his head might be ‘elsewhere’ – states the report.