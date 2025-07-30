Al-Ahli Moves To Steal Ndidi’s Deal From Man United, Others

Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi could be heading for a big move this summer, with Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli reportedly interested in signing him Ndidi has been linked with several top clubs across Europe in recent weeks, including Manchester United, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, Everton, and Bayer Leverkusen.

But so far, none of these clubs has submitted an official bid. Now, Al Ahli are looking to take advantage of a release clause in Ndidi’s contract, which allows him to leave Leicester City for just £9 million following their relegation to the Championship.

Despite all the transfer talk, Ndidi has continued to train and play regularly with Leicester during their pre-season matches. But with Saudi clubs actively signing top players, interest in the Super Eagles star is heating up.

Al Ahli, who are also reportedly interested in signing Tottenham’s Yves Bissouma and Bilal El Khannouss, believe Ndidi could bring muchneeded strength to their midfield.

At 28, Ndidi has spent eight years at Leicester City and might be ready for a fresh start. With Leicester no longer in the Premier League, the chance of competing for big trophies with them is slim.

A move to Saudi Arabia could offer both a new challenge and a significant financial boost. While Ndidi earns around £4 million per year at Leicester, Al Ahli are likely to offer a much more attractive package.