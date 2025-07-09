The Chairman/CEO, McDons Skye Hotel, Owerri, Modestus Chigo Akweke, has lauded the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), Nigeria’s premier institution dedicated to fostering and facilitating international partnerships and investments, on steps for the revival of the economy.

He noted that PFIPC aims to create a supportive environment for foreign investors, ensuring they have the same rights and protections as local businesses in the country.

Akweke, who stated this during the “Future Hospitality Summit Africa” (FSH Africa) held recently in Cape Town, South Africa, also noted that, “this is the first kind of an independent council composed of prominent economists and technical experts from various sectors needed to revive our economy and helps in attracting foreign investors into our country.”

He added, “I was impressed that the Director General, PFIPC, Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi led his formidable team to attend the Future Hospitality Summit Africa (FSH Africa) held in Cape Town, South Africa recently with the aims of meeting with various investors and woos them with government policies to Nigeria.”

Akweke expressed confidence that the in-depth discussions the PFIPC helmsman had with various investors at the forum will soon be yielding positive results on global and domestic economic developments in Nigeria in due course.

“With the participation of the PFIPC at FHS Africa, it was a true reflection that the council is more focused on attracting and facilitating foreign investment and partnerships in Nigeria’s hospitality sector. They have set the ball rolling and aim to create a supportive environment for foreign investors, ensuring they have the same rights and protections as local businesses in our country,” he concluded.

The Future Hospitality Summit Africa (FH Africa), has been the launchpad for hospitality investment in Africa, driving growth, connecting visionaries, and transforming the continent’s tourism and hospitality landscape.