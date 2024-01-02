Akwashiki Handover 16-Room Primary Healthcare Centre To Nasarawa Community

As a way of paying back to the community, the senator representing Nasarawa North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Godiya Akwashiki, on Tuesday handed over a primary healthcare centre he built for the Ungwan Chiyawa community in Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state to the community.

Akwashiki, (SDP) while handing over the facility to the community, urged the people of the area to take ownership of the hospital.

Represented at the event by his Senior Legislative Aide, Barr. Ajegena Ibrahim, Akwashiki said the gesture was aimed at improving the health status of people of the area and its environs.

The lawmaker said it was also aimed at addressing emergency cases of road accidents considering the strategic location of the healthcare centre on the shoulder of a highway.

“I decided to build this primary healthcare centre to improve the health status of our people and of other Nigerians.

“The centre is located close to the Akwanga Highway and will go a long way in addressing the health challenges of other Nigerians.

The lawmaker assured his people of quality representation at the National Assembly and continued provision of intervention to his constituents.

In his remarks, the Chairman, of Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Council, Mr Danlami Mohammed lauded sen. Akwashiki for the choice of Ungwan Chiyawa for the project.

Represented by the Supervisory Councillor for Health in Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Council, Mr Jabiru Abdullahi said the health facility would help to address the health challenges of the people in the locality and others.

In a remark, the Aren Eggon, retired Justice Ahmed Alaku, urged the people to regularly avail themselves of medical check-up at the centre.

Alaku was represented at the ceremony by the District Head of Wakama, Chief Adams Makka Nangba.

Speaking on behalf of the community, the village Head of Alogani, Mr Sabo Akpe appreciated Akwashiki for the gesture and promised to take good care of the health facility for the benefit of all.