November 1, 2025
Akwaamaka Music Launches Studio To Revolutionise Music, Content Creation

Akwaamaka Music Launches Studio To Revolutionise Music, Content Creation

CEO, Akwaamaka Music, High Chief Stanley Obodoagwu, has unveiled his new, expansive music, photography, and content creation studio. Situated in the bustling heart of Festac Town, Lagos, the grand opening drew a distinguished crowd of Nollywood celebrities, industry professionals, and media.

The launch event was a vibrant affair, attended by notable figures, including veteran actors such as Chinedu Ikedieze, Uche Elendu, and Grace Ama.

Guests enjoyed a festive atmosphere complete with exquisite refreshments as they celebrated the landmark occasion.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the new venture, High Chief Obodoagwu highlighted a gap in the local industry.

“I have visited various studios across Lagos and observed a noticeable lack of internationally competitive standards.

“My decision to launch Akwaamaka Studio stems from a commitment to elevate the industry. We are creating a multipurpose hub designed to meet the holistic needs of the entertainment sector, serving filmmakers, music producers, recording artists, content creators, and individuals seeking world-class facilities.

This is the best studio in Nigeria. I can bet that.” Ikedieze lauded the initiative, stating: “What High Chief Obodoagwu has done with Akwaamaka Studio is commendable.

“It’s a huge step toward pro- fessionalising our industry’s infrastructure and providing a standard that our talent truly de- serves.

