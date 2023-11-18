Akwa Utd, Remo Stars Kickoff Live NPFL Games On Startimes

The much anticipated opening game of the partnership between the Nigeria Premier Football League and StarTimes will see Akwa United taking on Remo Stars in a highly anticipated match-up on Sunday, November 19 by 4pm, in Eket, Akwa Ibom state.

This electrifying clash will mark the inaugural broadcast on StarTimes’ newly launched High Definition (HD) Beta Sports channel, signaling a new era of live NPFL coverage. Football fans nationwide are eagerly awaiting the resumption of live NPFL telecasts, and this blockbuster encounter promises to deliver an unforgettable spectacle. Both sides are renowned for their attacking prowess and passionate fan bases, guaranteeing an enthralling contest.

“The return of live NPFL broadcasts is a significant step forward for Nigerian football, providing fans with an unparalleled opportunity to experience the league’s excitement and drama. StarTimes’ commitment to air the NPFL highlights the company’s dedication to promoting the sport and fostering a vibrant football culture in Nigeria,” Joshua Wang, CEO StarTimes Nigeria, said.

The match will be aired exclusively on Star- Times’ Beta Sports channel, Channel 244, ensuring that fans can enjoy the game in stunning clarity and high definition (HD). “The return of live NPFL telecasts is a momentous occasion for Nigerian football, and the clash between Akwa United and Remo Stars is the perfect way to kick off this exciting new chapter.

Fans are encouraged to tune in to StarTimes’ Beta Sports channel 244 on Sunday, November 19 at 4pm to witness the NPFL’s electrifying return to television,” Wang added.