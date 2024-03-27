Akwa United Appoint Babaganaru As New Coach

Akwa United have confirmed the appointment of Mohammed Babaganaru as their new head coach. Babaganaru will be in charge of the Promise Keepers till the end of the season. Chairman of the club, Paul Bassey expressed his delight following the arrival of the experienced tactician at the club.

“We took a while to contact a gaffer after the departure of coach Fatai Osho because we wanted one of the best,” Bassey told the club’s media.

“When coach Babaganaru left Gombe United, we moved in and convinced him out of his desired rest to help us fight the drop.

“In doing so, we will forever be grateful to coach Umar Abdullahi and his colleagues for a difficult assignment that has started yielding fruits. Coach Umar is a young coach to watch”. Babaganaru will lead the Uyo club for the first time against Doma United on Sunday.