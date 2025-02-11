Akwa Okuko Arrest: Panic As Ejiofor Is Accused Of Obstructing Investigation

Share

Three days after a selfacclaimed billionaire native doctor, Chidozie Nwangwu aka Akwa Okuko Tiwala Aki, was arrested, most of his colleagues are said to have fled Anambra State for fear of meeting the same fate.

Recall that the Anambra State Government had directed all native doctors to get registered with the state in order to profile those involved in providing charms and spiritual protections for kidnappers and ritualists and the legitimate ones.

The directive stated that after the ultimatum, it would commence the arrest of those who failed to comply with this order, though it is not clear if Nwangwu was among the native doctors that got registered.

It was gathered that many native doctors have commenced relocations to other states while others are said to have dismantled their shrines to avoid being victims of the Agunechemba raid of their homes.

This is coming as public outcry had greeted the offer of legal services to Nwangwu by Chief Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, accusing him of trying to disrupt ongoing investigations.

