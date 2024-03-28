Akwa Ibom Traders Get N1.5bn Interest Free Loans

As part of measures to ease the rising cost of commodities in the country, a N1.5 billion interest free revolving loan scheme has been instituted for all traders in Akwa Ibom State. Under the scheme, N500 million was earmarked for traders in each of the three senatorial districts of the state.

Governor Umo Eno made the announcements while flagging off a food security programme for the vulnerable, neediest and the poor at the Itam Market, Itam in Itu Local Government Area.

The governor who tagged the scheme, ARISE Free Food, emphasized his administration’s commitment to the wellbeing of the downtrodden, said he will continue to develop policies geared at lifting the poor from a state of despair.