Akwa Ibom To Host FTAN’s Governing Council, Stakeholders May 21

Akwa Ibom State government is set to host the Governing Council meeting of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria, alongside tourism stakeholders across the country on a four-day exploration of the state, with a view to exposing them to the tourism offerings of the state and striking a partnership deal with them.

This development was disclosed in a post on FTAN’s blog by it Secretary, Precious Okonji. ‘‘FTAN is pleased to announce that the 2025 Governing Council meeting will be held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State between May 21 and 24,’’ he stated.

Further, ‘‘Akwa Ibom was chosen as the host for this important convention due to its growing prominence in the tourism industry in Africa. This presents an opportunity for tourism stakeholders to experience the destination firsthand.

‘‘The event will include the FTAN Governing Council Meeting, tourism stakeholders’ dinner, and experience Ibom tour to explore various destinations in the state.

‘‘All tourism stakeholders are invited to participate in the tourism stakeholders’ dinner and are encouraged to take part in this exciting event.

‘‘A Local Organising Committee has been established to ensure the success of the hosting. We look forward to productive discussions and meaningful interactions during the event.’’

