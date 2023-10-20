Akwa Ibom Tanker Accident Claims One Life

At least one person has been confirmed dead in a fatal accident involving a tanker vehicle and a 406 Peugeot car along Stadium Road, by Uruaebot market, Uyo in Akwa Ibom State.

New Telegraph gathered that the accident involved a Tanker vehicle with registration number – MHA869XA and a 406 PEUGEOT with registration number – CL775ABT.

Confirming the incident, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Enlightenment Officer, Paul James in a statement issued on Friday attributed the cause of the accident to overspeeding and inadequate display of caution signs.

The statement reads, “On Thursday, October 19, 2023, a fatal crash occurred along Stadium Road by Uruaebot Market at about 10:40 am, involving a tanker with registration number MHA869XA and a 406 Peugeot with registration number CL775ABC.

“The one person involved was confirmed dead and deposited at the hospital morgue. FRSC operatives arrived at the crash scene, having received a report of the incident.” The statement mentioned that after an investigation, it was determined that overspeeding and insufficient display of caution signs were the root causes of the collision.

Matthew Olonisaye, the Sector Commander of FRSC in Akwa Ibom State, expressed his regret over the incident, emphasizing that the collision might have been averted if the individuals involved had strictly adhered to the traffic rules and regulations governing road usage.