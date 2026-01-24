Akwa Ibom Police Deny Report Of Personnel Causing Road Accident

Akwa Ibom State police command has denied a report circulating in the social media linking its personnel to a recent accident in the state.

The command in a press statement endorsed by DSP Timfon John, Police Public Relations Officer, for Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Police Command said the attention of the Command has been drawn to a misleading report circulating on social media alleging that a police officer threw an object at a moving motorcycle, resulting in a minor sustaining a serious heart injury.

According to the statement, the Command wishes to categorically state that the allegation is false, misleading, and did not occur as reported. At no time was any police officer involved in throwing any object at a motorcycle or engaging in any act that led to the said injuries.

The command said Preliminary findings reveal that the incident in question was a road traffic accident involving a cyclist, one Akaninyene Noah “M” who was riding against traffic (one-way) and collided with another motorcyclist conveying two school children to school.

As a result of the collision, the riders and passengers fell and sustained injuries. According to the command, the injured children were immediately taken to a hospital for medical attention.

The cyclist who violated traffic regulations was arrested and taken to the police station, where his statement was obtained, and the matter is currently being investigated in line with extant laws.

The Command has arrested the originator and circulator of the false and misleading information, whose actions caused unnecessary panic and attempted to misinform the public.

The suspect, One Imoh Emmanuel “M” is currently in custody and will be charged to court accordingly upon the conclusion of investigations.

The Command urges members of the public to disregard the false and misleading narrative being circulated on social media and to rely solely on information from official and credible sources.