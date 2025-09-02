Akwa Ibom: Police Arrest 7 Suspects In Cultrelated Assault, Recover Firearm, Human Skull

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command says it has apprehended seven suspects in connection with a cult-related assault, armed robbery, and unlawful possession of a firearm and fresh human skull.

Other items recovered from the suspects include one locally made short gun, seven live cartridges, a bottle containing a substance suspected to be black oil, and a bottle of Guyanese oil, believed to be for ritualistic purposes.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in the state, DSP Timfon John who disclosed this in a statement in Uyo yesterday said the arrest was made following a report received on August 25, from a student of the Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua, that he was ambushed and attacked with dangerous weapons along Ikot Osurua by members of a proscribed cult group known as the Ku Klux Klans Confraternity.

The command spokesperson said the victim, who had reportedly renounced his membership of the group, was left unconscious with severe injuries while the assailants also stole his Redmi 13C Android phone and N41,000 in cash. The statement in parts, “On August 28, 2025, Operatives of the Command arrested seven suspects in connection with a cult-related assault, armed robbery, and unlawful possession of a firearm and human skull.”