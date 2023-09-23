Akwa Ibom Partners FTAN to Host WTD 2023 Event

Akwa Ibom State Governor Pas- tor Umo Eno, is not letting any opportunity to show his commitment to developing and promoting tourism go by as he has again for the second time in under three months engaged the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) in the realisation of this overriding vision.

This time, the partnership is geared towards hosting activities to mark the celebration of the World Tourism Day (WTD) 2023. To this end, a two-day packed activities have been slated for the celebration of the beauty and economic importance of tourism, with Akwa Ibom government taking the lead.

Focus of the celebration will be on the theme of this year’s WTD, Tourism and Green Investments, with a keynote speaker and other discussants expected to dissect this theme and point the way forward to a prosperity green economy for the people.

This will be spiced up with cultural entertainment and dinner celebration while on the second day a tour to selected and signature tourists attractions of the state would hold climaxing with a section with the government by the guests on how best to achieve the ARISE Agenda of the government.

Heading the planning for this celebration is the President of the FTAN, Nkereuwem Onung, who is also a Senior Special Adviser on Tourism to Governor Uno, alongside the President of Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP), Mrs. Ime Udo, who is also a Senior Special Assistant on Tourism to Uno.

While across the country, different state governments, stakeholders and organisations will get together to host a number of events targeted at marking the global celebration.

At the federal government, it is not certain what the newly created Ministry of Tourism under Ms Lola Ade-John, plans for the occasion, however, the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), a parastatal under the ministry is staging celebration to mark the day in Abuja while for the Folorunsho Coker-led Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), no one is sure of what the plan for the occasion is, as there is deafening silence from the parastatal, as it is accustomed in occasions like this.