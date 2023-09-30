Akwa Ibom, New Spirit of Tourism in Nigeria, Says Onung

Wednesday September 27, was celebration galore across the world, as the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) led the rest of the world to mark this year’s World Tourism Day (WTD). A day set aside since 1980 to commemorate and draw global attention to not just only the socio-cultural but economic benefits of tourism.

With the theme, Tourism and Green Investment, UNWTO event was hosted by Saudi Arabia in Riyadh while other Member States held celebrations across their various major cities and towns. In Nigeria, the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) in collaboration with Akwa Ibom State government held led in marking the day with an event held in Uyo.

At the colourful celebration that was attended by the various member associations of FTAN and other stakeholders, including officials of the host state, FTAN President, Nkwereuwem Onung, paid glowing tributes to Akwa Ibom State government for partnering with FTAN to host the event. He declared Akwa Ibom State as the New Spirit of Tourism in Nigeria, noting that going by the, ‘‘giant strides the people and leaders are making to position it as the ultimate destination for tourists.’’

The celebration witnessed an award and dinner gala among other activities. Ibom Air was the airline partner for the event. The Permanent Secretary of the new federal Ministry of Tourism was represented at the event.

Onung, who also commended the Federal Government for carving out the Tourism Ministry from the old Information and Culture Ministry, highlighted the urgent need for the tourism sector to embrace green investments that promote environmental sustainability and economic growth simultaneously. “Let me begin by appreciating the President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for creating two separate ministries;

Tourism and that of Culture and entertainment economy. This makes the theme of this year’s WTD apt because these two ministries will separate budgetary allocation which we believe will enhance investment and create jobs. “Tourism can bring in the much-needed revenue to local economies, support job creation, and preserve cultural heritage. It can also help to promote cross-cultural understanding and foster positive relationships between people from different backgrounds.’’

Continuing, he advocated the prioritisation of green investment against the backdrop of the potential of tourism on the economy. “Tourism, as we all know, has the potential to be a powerful engine for economic growth, job creation, and cultural preservation. ‘‘However, the impact of tourism extends beyond our hotels and attractions; it influences our environment and communities profoundly.

Therefore, it is our collective responsibility to ensure that this impact is positive and sustainable. “To achieve this, we must prioritize green investments that are not only financially lucrative but also environmentally and socially responsible. These investments encompass a wide range of practices, including: Sustainable Infrastructure; Biodiversity Conservation;

Community Engagement; and Renewable Energy.’’ Onung, therefore, urged member associations as well as governments on the need to; ‘‘recognise the vital need for green investments to build a tourism sector that delivers for people and planet; “Governments and businesses must invest in sustainable and resilient tourism practices. Private actors must adopt zero-emission pathways, lower their energy consumption and leverage renewable forms of energy.

And everyone must protect the biodiversity and ecological balance of all destinations. “Targeted investments can deliver jobs and support local businesses and industries while mitigating the environmental impacts of tourism, empowering communities, promoting their cultures, and contributing to essential social protection systems.

So let us all do more to harness the full potential of sustainable tourism. Because investing in sustainable tourism is investing in a better future for all.” While commanding the Akwa Ibom State Government for its ARISE Agenda’s focus on agriculture, Onung pledged the support of FTAN members towards, ‘advancing sustainable tourism practices.’

“In the case of our host state, Akwa Ibom, our people are blessed to have a governor in the person of Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, who has dwelt on Agriculture as the cornerstone of his administration, as encapsulated in the A.R.I.S.E Agenda. He recently returned from a trip to the Songhai Farm in the Republic of Benin, to see for himself ways to engage in sustainable agriculture in harmony.

“As the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), we reaffirm our commitment to advancing sustainable tourism practices. “We are dedicated to promoting responsible tourism that respects our environment, cultural heritage, and local communities. Through collaboration and partnerships, we can leverage green investments to drive economic growth while minimizing our ecological footprint.’’