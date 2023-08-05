Akwa Ibom Governor Tasks Tinubu, Governors, Others On Embracing Tourism For Greater Nigeria

For the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, tourism is his first love as his antecedents clearly portrayed. He is not only an investor in hospitality business, as he has a chain of hotels but he is also a noted operator, who has devoted his time and resources, to developing the sector.

He is among others a patron and trustee of the Nigerian Hotel and Catering Institute (NHCI). Stepping into governance arena now, he is clear on the pedestal on which he wants to build the economy of his state, with tourism as bedrock.

He made this clear recently when he attended the Annual General Meeting and Tourism Conference of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), where he declared his tourism agenda through the Deputy Governor, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, who represented him at the event. Interestingly, Eno on the day took his tourism gospel beyond his state to the national level, impressing it on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, state governors and local governments, that it is time to make tourism a serious national discourse and concern.

For him, tourism is our today and tomorrow because of it encompassing and enriching nature as well as its vast potentials to create wealth. Noting that, ‘‘With the increasing popularity of the culture of holidays, recreation and relaxation, the love for adventure as well as admiration for arts, the global tourism sector will keep growing and earning trillions of dollars.

‘‘How much of this humongous amount will enter our national treasury? This question or concern becomes even more imperative in the face of the declining relevance of crude oil, which accounts for 95% of Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings and 80% of budgetary revenues.

‘‘We have seen how tourism and its multiplier effects have helped to develop the economies of nations, creating thousands of jobs, boosting trade, supplying foreign exchange and increasing tax returns for their governments.

Nigeria cannot afford to be left out of the global tourism wind To this end, Eno has outlined immediate actions that needs to be taken by the federal government and others to bring Nigeria nearer the tourism goldmine, as he stated that, ‘To take advantage of the huge potential in the sector, I wish to recommend the following: A review of the national policy on tourism-The global tourism sector isn’t stagnant.

‘‘It is growing and evolving almost with the speed of light. We can’t afford to use policies which emanated from old thinking to drive a 21st century, ICT driven sector; Amendment of existing laws to fast rack tourism development-‘‘we must tailor our legal framework to encourage investments in the sector.

In that case, existing laws must be reviewed and new ones enacted to encourage direct foreign investments and the participation of more local investors in the sector; Address insecurity- ‘‘Insecurity and tourism development are mutually exclusive.

We must work very assiduously towards building a reputation as a safe and secure country in order to attract more tourists and even investors to the country; Building of infrastructure- ‘‘Quality infrastructure must underpin tourism development.

The Dubai tourism sector, for instance, is largely driven by bold infrastructure. From the quality of our airports, to roads, seaports, railways and other inmust be unmistakable; National culture in support of tourism- ‘‘Nigerians are no doubt very hospitable people.

But we can do better because we are competing with the rest of the World. Government should aggressively sensitise Nigerians on attitudinal change in the direction of tourism development so much so that we should be ranked the best in the world in hospitality and; Positive branding- ‘‘having done all the five above, we must be intentional about the image we project to the world, hence the need for a conscious corporate branding of Nigeria to make it more attractive.’’