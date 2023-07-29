Akwa Ibom Governor Appoints Onung, Ime Special Advisers On Tourism

Days after declaring the tourism agenda of his government during the recently held Annual General Meeting and Tourism Conference by the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), in Abuja, Governor Umo Eno, of Akwa Ibom State, has appointed two key members of the federation as his Special Advisers on tourism.

Just like he did using the tourism forum to unveil his tourism agenda, Eno has also used another forum, Akwa Ibom Dialogue, which held at the state capital, Uyo, to further give vent to his dream for a prosperous tourism sector by naming the President of FTAN, Nkereuwem Onung and the President of Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP), Mrs. Ime Udo, as Special Advisers on Tourism, with different responsibilities.

With these key appointments, which many in the tourism sector described as a welcomed development, Eno has demonstrated his commitment to transforming Akwa Ibom’s tourism using capable and experienced personnel, with proven track records, to plough the path.