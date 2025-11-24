Akwa Ibom Gets CJN’s Nod To Host 2025 Judiciary Sports Competition

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Honourable Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has instructed members of the National Sports Association for Judiciary to conduct themselves properly at the 2025 edition of the annual Judiciary Sports Competition otherwise known as the CJN Games coming up in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Receiving members of the Association in her chambers in Abuja, the CJN warned them against any act capable of bringing the judiciary into disrepute.

She asked them to be guided by the teachings of sports including cooperation, discipline, adherence to rules and camaraderie. Justice Kekere-Ekun urged them to be orderly in their conduct as representatives of the judiciary. She urged them to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship by maintaining their composure at all times.

Her lordship also reminded them of the importance of keeping and ensuring that they keep proper accounts of resources given to them to organize the tournament. The CJN further advised the male -dominated leadership of the Association to be gender sensitive even as she jokingly threatened to deny approval for the next edition if women are not made members of the executives.

Earlier, the National President of the association, Noah Sunday had commended the CJN for giving approval to organise this year’s edition of the tournament. He promised that they would conduct themselves properly and would not let the judiciary down. He said Akwa Ibom State is ready to host the games.

A statement by Tobi Soniyi, Senior Special Assistant to the Chief Justice of Nigeria on Media, said that highlights of the visit included the unveiling and the presentation of the tournament trophy and sports kits to the CJN.