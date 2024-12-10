New Telegraph

Akwa Ibom: EFCC Arrests 22 Suspected Internet Fraudsters

Operatives of the Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested 22 suspected Internet fraudsters.

Its spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement yesterday in Abuja. Oyewale said that they were arrested on Friday, at Umuagu and Olokoro in Abia in a sting operation.

“Items recovered from them include six exotic cars, eight laptops and 36 mobile phones. “They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he said.

