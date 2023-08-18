Akwa Ibom CP Decorates 143 Officers

…Charges NYSC Members to stay off Crime.

The Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Police Command, CP Olatoye Durosinmi has decorated One Hundred and Forty-three (143) Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) who were recently promoted from the rank of Inspectors of Police.

According to a press statement endorsed by the Police Public Relations Officer SP Odiko MacDon made available to Journalists on Friday in Uyo “The CP, who conveyed the hearty congratulations of the Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun advised the newly promoted Officers to double their efforts in crime fighting and maintenance of law and order in Akwa Ibom State’.

The CP who noted that promotion comes with additional responsibilities, urged those promoted to act professionally while discharging their duties and eschew all vices capable of denting the image of the Police Force.

Similarly, the Commissioner of Police a.lso joined His Excellency, Pst Umo Bassey Eno, The Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youths and Sports to welcome and swearing-in Batch B Stream 2 Corps members of the NYSC.

While assuring the corps members of their security and safety, the CP urged them to stay off crimes and criminalities, especially illicit drugs and cultism.

He enjoined them to make new friends and keep good company and take advantage of the opportunities available during the NYSC service year.