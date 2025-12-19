Akwa Ibom: Court Sentences 4 To Death By Hanging For Kidnapping

An Akwa Ibom State High Court has sentenced four men to death by hanging for their involvement in series of kidnappings in Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom State and neighboring communities in Rivers State.

The convicts were found guilty of kidnapping and killing an Anambra State businessman, Mr. Chijioke Anyanwuor, proprietor of Jon KAMSY Supermarket, Ikot Abasi, after collecting a ransom of N3 million from his family.

The four condemned men are Marvelous Ndah, 38, a na- tive of Ikot Iyire, Edemaya in Ikot Abasi Local Government Area; Anthony Anthony Akpan, 37, an indigene of Ekput in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area; Aniema Eshiet, 34, from Oborenyin in Ikot Abasi; and Onyebule Gift Ogbonna, 41, from Omuma Local Government Area of Rivers State.

They were standing trial alongside two other defendants, Uche Success Nwokocha and Chidi Christian Nwokoma, who were discharged and acquitted for want of evidence linking them to the kidnapping of the late Anyanwu.

The defendants were arraigned on a four-count bordering on conspiracy, contrary to Section 552 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Laws of Akwa Ibom State of Nigeria 2000, and kidnapping, contrary to Section 1(2) of the Akwa Ibom State Internal Security and Enforcement Law, 2009.

Delivering a judgment read for over two hours, Justice Archibong Archibong found the four defendants guilty as charged, holding that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.“I hope this judgment will act as a deterrent to those who, like the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 6th defendants, and all those who aspire to be like them,” the judge held.

The court heard that on January 25, 2016, the gang abducted Anyanwuor in front of his residence in Ikot Abasi. Although the kidnappers later collected a N3 million ransom from his family, the victim died in their custody.

His body was buried in a shallow grave at Ikot Iyire, Edemaya, Ikot Abasi. About four months later, the remains were discovered and exhumed, after which the deceased was buried in his hometown of Agulu, Anambra State.

He was survived by his 32-year-old widow and four children. Evidence before the court further revealed that on April 16, 2016, the same gang kidnapped Mrs Jewel Emem Thomas, a female lecturer of Akwa Ibom State University, from her residence along Ikpetim Road, Ikot Abasi.