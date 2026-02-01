Akwa Ibom Bars Evangelist’s Crusade, Cites Hate Speech, Insults

The Akwa Ibom State Government has officially rejected plans by Evangelist Yinka Yusuf to hold a crusade in the state, directly citing “inflammatory and derogatory remarks” he made about the people of Akwa Ibom.

The decision was announced in a statement on Friday by the State Commissioner for Information, Mr Aniekan Umanah.

He clarified that the denial of the Ibom Hall Grounds by the Akwa Ibom Property and Investment Company Limited (APICO) was not based on security concerns,

but was a direct consequence of Yusuf’s “vile, denigrating, and inflammatory comments,” which, according to the government, stereotyped and insulted the dignity and intelligence of the state’s indigenes.

“Hate speech is not evangelism, and insults are not a substitute for doctrine,” the statement read.

“No Akwa Ibomite should be expected to join a ministry built on contempt for their heritage.” The government described the cleric’s language as “inciting,” “morally objectionable,” and a contradiction of core Christian principles.

This action follows a video posted by Evangelist Yusuf on X (formerly Twitter), where he accused the Akwa Ibom chapters of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) of conspiring to stop his event because the associations had invited a Kenyan prophet.

In its response, the state government also criticised Yusuf for procedural failures, noting his “blatant disregard for due process.”

Officials stated he did not consult relevant government agencies for security and crowd control, nor did he engage with the state’s CAN or PFN leadership.

The government has challenged him to provide credible proof for his claim of expecting over 5,000 international participants.

While noting that Yusuf has since relocated the planned crusade to another state, Commissioner Umanah demanded an “unreserved apology” from the evangelist to the government and people of Akwa Ibom.

The state has referred the controversial video to the Attorney-General for review, indicating that legal action could be pursued if no apology is offered.