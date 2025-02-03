Akutah: Engagement With Stakeholders Is A Priority For Us

Share

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Barrister Pius Akutah, in this interview with BAYO AKOMOLAFE, speaks on sundry issues in the maritime sector including transparency, security and revenue

What are the other challenges confronting Nigerian Shippers’ Council as an economic regulator?

Legal gaps remain a concern, as our regulatory role requires stronger legislative backing through the proposed Nigerian Port Economic Regulatory Agency Bill.

Political interference, lack of stakeholder coordination, and high costs of doing business also hinder progress. Addressing these issues requires robust collaboration and decisive policy implementation.

However, the proposed Nigerian Port Economic Regulatory Agency Bill is a significant prospect. Once passed, it will empower us to enforce tariffs, regulate services and enhance port competitiveness.

Also, we are focusing on implementing the International Cargo Tracking Note (ICTN), which will boost transparency, security, and revenue generation.

Other initiatives include promoting digital transformation through the National Single Window and Enterprise Content Management systems, fostering public-private partnerships and exploring sustainability through green shipping practices.

These initiatives aim to reposition Nigerian ports as globally competitive hubs. Also, engagement with stakeholders is a priority for us.

We regularly collaborate with industry players, including the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), shipping companies, and freight forwarders.

Recently, we facilitated an agreement between the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria and the Shipping Agencies, Clearing and Forwarding Employers Association (SACFEA) to ensure labour stability in the shipping sector.

Through these partnerships, we aim to streamline processes, address congestion, and improve overall port efficiency.

Why is the implementation of the tracking note facing delays?

There have been some challenges in the implementation of the International Cargo Tracking Note. This is something that started about one or two decades ago, and up till now, it’s yet to come on stream.

There are a lot of challenges here and there. There was a time this thing was approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), but there was some kind of legal hindrance.

Some parties to the agreement and procurement process were aggrieved and they took the matter to court and I think this matter has been investigated.

So, we do hope that this will be resolved as soon as possible. And that’s why I did call on the maritime journalists to actually advocate moving it to another level to ensure that this international cargo tracking note comes on screen.

You will recall that we had an investigative hearing at the House of Representatives on why we have not implemented that.

But the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, since assumption of office, acknowledges the importance of the ICTN and is doing everything possible to ensure the quick implementation of the ICTN.

Just because we have not gotten there yet, seems like nothing has been done. But a lot has been done behind the scenes.

You will recall that there are some cases pending in court also in the last attempt to implement the ICTN, which falls short of some expectations, because of some vested interests.

We were not able to implement them at that time. Different contracts were awarded by the past regime and cancelled, which resulted in some court cases that are pending in court.

But the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboye Oyetola is working tirelessly with all these stakeholders to see how we can resolve these issues and move to implementation as quickly as possible.

We also acknowledge the importance of this to the security architecture. We are not sleeping over this at all to ensure that it comes to fruition as quickly as possible.

What is the current stance of government on port concessionaires?

In 2016, some agreements were due for review and that proposal was passed in the ministry. A committee was constituted.

At the initial stage, the council was not part of the committee, but later they involved the council and we made our input. So, what we know is that the matter dragged up to 2017-2018.

But what NPA did there was that they were reviewing the concession and they were giving them five years’ review as against the long-term review that some of them proposed. I think that is what subsists till now. To my knowledge, nothing suggests that the government is unwilling

to extend or review these agreements.

What are the challenges inhibiting inland dry ports’ operations?

For inland dry ports to function effectively, issues such as bad roads, insecurity and the absence of liability frameworks must be addressed.

Most shipping companies are hesitant to consign goods to these inland dry ports as port of destinations due to these challenges.

To mitigate this, the Nigerian Shippers’ Council has proposed legislation on the carriage of goods via land, rail and roads, which has been sent to the National Assembly.

So, once that is done, it will certainly pave the way for shipping companies to consign cargoes to the dry port as port of origin and destination. Rail infrastructure is also crucial for the success of these ports.

What are the updates on their development? Yes, we were able to meet up with our Key Performance Index (KPI) as signed under the performance bond with the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy in the completion and inauguration of the Funtua Inland Dry within time.

Now, shortly after the inauguration of the Inland Dry Port in Funtua, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy mandated us to ensure that we also take steps in completing the other inland dry ports.

But as at the time this was done, various IDPs, like Isiala Ngwa (Abia State) and many others, were at different degrees of completion.

Within the last one year, we have visited almost all the IDPs that are pending, including the one of Isiala Ngwa. We have had a series of meetings with the respective governors of these states to discuss the state of these inland dry ports.

Concerning the one in Borno, the governor even visited the Nigerian Shippers’ Council and we had an interaction with him in that regard.

He has promised to swing into action and he gave us a deadline within which he could complete the inland dry port. If the two parties are able to consummate an agreement, we bring them together to work in a partnership.

So, that is ongoing. We have a series of discussions ongoing. We also visited Kano. We were at the inland dry port, both the one of Kano and Kaduna to strengthen the work that they are doing and to give them the needed support, to also ensure that we continue to project the presence of those critical maritime infrastructures in the hinterlands for people, who are treading around those areas to use them; so that they become efficient.

We also try to look into the problems of cargo moving directly from ports of origin straight to the inland dry ports as destination ports. We say that one of the challenges is the liability regime under the carriage of goods by land, which we are already working on a bill before the National Assembly to establish that liability regime.

So that bills of lading can establish any of those inland dry ports as ports of origin or ports of destination for the purpose of decongesting the seaports, as it were.

What is responsible for shipping companies’ reluctance to release container deposits to importers outside Lagos?

We must tell ourselves what we do. Most shipping companies have suffered a lot of container losses in the recent past. Of course, they have been updating the shipper’s council with a lot of complaints about that.

But we found out that the industry we are practicing in is full of so many shady deals, especially our freight forwarders. They are not helping matters.

You have a situation where a shipper will deposit his money for containers and when he returns the container, his money will be refunded to him later.

In the recent past, most of those monies do not go back to the owner of the money and as time goes on, when the money is not refunded, then the shipping line will say, you didn’t return my container, I’m going to refund your money and that is how it has been that they are not being paid the container deposit that was deposited with the shipping company and the consignees are not returning the containers.

Many shipping companies have suffered container losses, with numerous containers converted into shops or other structures.

For instance, someone in Amuwo in Lagos used containers to build a storey building. That is happening right here in Lagos. You don’t know what will be happening up north yet and that is why most of these companies are always not encouraged to want to release their containers.

That is not to say that the council is folding its arms. In fact, there is an initiative by somebody, through an insurance company.

They want to underwrite the refund of containers, such that these N200,000, N400,000 that the consignees deposited with the shipping companies before those containers could be released to them; they want to underwrite it in such a way that the consignee, once you bring in your cargo, you just pay a little service charge to that company and it becomes a problem for that company to ensure that the containers are released to you.

Once the containers are released to you, you take it to wherever you want to take it to within a certain time frame. They will be at your trail till you bring it back to the yard of the shipping company.

So in that case, you avoid paying the container deposit for which you always give an excuse that the shipping companies do not refund.

And then the shipping companies too will be guaranteed the return of their containers for which they also seize the refundable deposit of the consignees.

So we are looking into that idea and concept in the Shippers’ Council. Very soon, stakeholders will be engaged to refine and implement this concept.

Does NSC have the capacity to regulate port economy?

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council is well-prepared to perform its regulatory role. In fact, even at the moment, the council is performing this role effectively.

The main difference is that we are awaiting the legal backing of the bill to enhance our authority. Once the law is passed, we will have more clout to sanction and fully-enforce regulations.

When the port economic regulation came on board in 2014, we carried out a skills gap analysis, identified deficiencies, and addressed them.

The passage of the bill will require only structural adjustments to align with the provisions of the law. I assure you that we have the capacity to carry out our regulatory functions efficiently.

What is your vision for the NSC?

My vision is for the NSC to be a world-class regulator that drives Nigeria’s maritime and logistics sectors to align with global standards.

By leveraging technology, fostering sustainability, and advocating for policy reforms, we hope to enhance the competitiveness of Nigerian players and contribute significantly to economic development.

Collaboration, innovation, and commitment to excellence will be our guiding principles, moving forward.

