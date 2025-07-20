Akure Monarch Honours Youth Minister, Aiyedatiwa’s CPS, Others

Prominent indigenes of Akure, the Ondo State capital including the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande were honoured by the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, as part of activities marking the 10th coronation anniversary of the monarch.

Others honoured by the immediate past Chairman of the Ondo State Council of Traditional Rulers included the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan; the Senior Special Assistant on Community Engagement (Central), Mr. Femi Fadairo; and Adedayo Afe.

Also recognised were the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Taiwo Fasoranti; Mr. Eyitayo Jegede; Senator Tayo Alasoadura; Ifedayo Abegunde; Mr. Ifedayo Adedipe, SAN; Mrs. Omolola Bayode; Mr. Olumide Origunloye; Mr. Femi Meshe; Prof. Daramola Adamolekun; and Prof. Adenike Osofisan.

Speaking after the awards presentation, Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa commended the monarch for his ten years of purposeful leadership, describing the reign as a decade marked by peace, unity, and significant contributions to the development of both Akure and Ondo State.

The governor congratulated the Deji and the entire Akure Kingdom on what he called a momentous occasion and praised Oba Aladelusi for his exemplary leadership and unwavering support for successive administrations in the state.

“Your Imperial Majesty, your reign has been marked by significant achievements, particularly in promoting peace, unity, and cultural preservation. One of the most important things I must acknowledge is the consistent support you have given to the government in power over the last decade to ensure peace and calmness in Akure Kingdom,” Aiyedatiwa said.

He further acknowledged the strategic role of traditional institutions in governance and appreciated the monarch’s collaboration with the state government, especially in his capacity as the immediate past Chairman of the Ondo State Council of Obas.

According to the governor, “Akure, being the state capital and seat of government, has greatly benefited from your visionary leadership. Your collaboration with the state government is legendary, and your contributions to governance and community development are invaluable.”

Describing Aiyedatiwa as a “Friend of Akure,” the monarch commended the governor’s commitment to infrastructural and economic development in the city.

Governor Aiyedatiwa reiterated that his administration had initiated various projects aimed at modernizing Akure and aligning it with other capital cities in the Southwest, calling on all sons and daughters of the kingdom to support these efforts.

In his welcome remarks, Mr. Olufemi Meshe, Chairman of the Central Planning Committee for the anniversary, said the celebration was designed to highlight the Deji’s remarkable journey over the past decade and to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Akure Kingdom.