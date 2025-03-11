Akure Market Women Protest Over Kidnapping

Share

Market women in Akure, the Ondo State capital, are protesting the kidnapping of nine people in Ilu-Abo in the Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

The women who were in their hundreds, marched through the major streets of Akure, asking the state government to come to the rescue of the victims.

It would be recalled that cases of kidnapping and killings have been recurring in recent times in the Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

The protest aims to get the attention of the governor to proffer a solution to this menace bedeviling the area.

More details to follow…

