Akunyili’s Grandson Wins Bronze Medal At African Fencing Tourney

Teenage fencing sensation Inkosi Brou has secured Nigeria’s first medal at the ongoing 2025 African Junior Fencing Championships in Luanda, Angola.

This achievement marks a significant milestone for the Nigerian Fencing Federation (NFF), showcasing its strides in the sport through intense preparations, strategic partnerships, and notable achievements.

Brou, a US-based athlete, won the only medal for a SubSaharan African nation on March 1. The grandson of the former Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Dora Akunyili, Brou recently displayed his burgeoning talent at the Almaty Saber FIE Junior World Cup, held from February 14 to 16, before heading to Angola to clinch a medal for Nigeria.

Representing Nigeria from the Diaspora, Brou delivered a stellar performance, demonstrating the skill, resilience, and fighting spirit of Nigerian athletes. His achievement further cements Nigeria’s rising status in international fencing.

