Akume’s Virtues’ll Add Value To Tinubu’s Govt – Prof. Tachin

An Associate Professor of Systematic Theology and Director of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Jos Study Center, Professor Philip Tachin on Sunday extolled the virtues of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume describing him as a rare gem in the country’s history.

This is just as he expressed optimism that Akume will add value to the “Renewed Hope”, the policy document of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

Professor Tachin who stated this while interacting with journalists in Makurdi, commended Senator Akume for his boldness and leadership vision and for defending the interests of people at all times.

He noted that “Akume is different things to different people but certain things that are not in question are his humility, approachability, compassion, respectfulness and generosity, which have set him apart from many others in the political field and personal relationship.

“Senator Akume is well known to many Nigerians but perhaps some of his qualities need to be highlighted for a better understanding of who this personality is.

“In fact, his doors are open all the way to his bedroom, which is unique to him in comparative terms, within the Benue political context. This genuine connection with the people has endeared him to their hearts, making him a true leader of the people”; Prof. Tachin said.

Professor Tachin said the SGF has consistently demonstrated that charity and philanthropy are essential ingredients of good leadership that are based on selflessness where the masses are in their significant order.

He said Akume’s inclusion in the Tinubu administration is a clear indication that Mr President wants leaders with hearts for the ordinary people to help him actualize his vision for a new Nigeria in the mantra of “Renewed Hope”, saying his wisdom and wealth of experience will add value to the government and his legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of those he has touched.