Akume Visits Yelewata, Assures Benue Residents Of FG’s Support

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, on Tuesday visited Yelewata in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State for an on-the-spot assessment of the recent massacre where over 200 people were reportedly killed by armed herdsmen.

Akume also visited thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) currently camped at the Makurdi International Market, where he presented relief materials provided by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The SGF was accompanied by prominent leaders including Senators Titus Zam (Benue North-West) and Emmanuel Udende (Benue North-East); Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev; former Minister, Chief Audu Ogbeh; Representatives Terseer Ugbor (Kwande/Ushongo) and Dickson Tarkighir (Makurdi/Guma); Arc. Asema Achado (Gwer/Gwer West); Executive Secretary of the Shippers’ Council, Pius Akutah; Director of Housing Finance and Accounts at FHA, Dr. Mathias Byuan; Executive Secretary of TETFUND, Arc. Sonny Echono; and Chief Mike Msuaan, among others.

While addressing the grieving community, Senator Akume extended condolences to the people of Yelewata and the entire Nyiev Council Ward of Guma LGA, urging them to remain calm and resilient.

He assured them that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was deeply concerned about their plight and is committed to ending the killings not only in Guma but across Benue State.

He acknowledged the delay in his visit and pledged that NEMA would soon deliver more relief materials to cushion the effects of the attack.

“The President shares in your pain and will stop at nothing to ensure that you are protected from further attacks,” Akume said.

He urged the people not to resort to self-help, as security agencies were already intensifying surveillance and response to forestall further violence.

In their remarks, Senator Titus Zam and Rep. Dickson Tarkighir, both from the affected areas, sympathised with the bereaved families. They commended the SGF for facilitating the deployment of security personnel to the troubled communities and reaffirmed his commitment to their welfare.

A political leader from Nyiev Ward, Matthew Mnyam, described the SGF’s visit as a source of renewed hope and prayed against a recurrence of the massacre.

The District Head of Nyiev, Zaki Bernard Shawa, informed the delegation that the area had lost over 100 people in the days leading up to the June 13 incident.

He appealed to the SGF to help establish a mobile police force unit in Yelewata and to ensure more relief materials reach the victims.

A statement by the SGF’s Special Adviser on Public Affairs, Terrence Kuanum, confirmed the community’s requests and reaffirmed the federal government’s resolve to protect the people and restore peace to the region.

