Akume, Utsev Lauds Alia’s Developmental Strides In Benue

…I have no rift with Gov Alia, says SGF

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, and Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev have commended Governor Hyacinth Alia for his developmental strides in Benue State since he assumed office on May 29.

The two Benue politicians gave the commendation at the weekend while speaking at the second stakeholders meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Makurdi, the state capital

They were represented by the Chairman of the APC Elders Forum in the state, Elder Simon Shango.

They contended that though there were issues in the party, “the governor is solving them one after the other”, maintaining that the governor had started well and that the people did not make any mistake by electing him.

Senator Akume specifically drew the attention of the stakeholders to his alleged animosity with Governor Alia saying he “has no misunderstanding with him” as misconstrued in some quarters and urged people he described as “political jobbers” bent on instigating bad blood between him and the governor to desist.

“Political jobbers who are bent on bringing issues between me and the governor should stay away because I am at peace with him and we are not quarreling. So I also want the party to know that I have no misunderstanding with the governor”.

The SGF also cautioned that the party was determined to ensure that no one absconded with its mandate.

He promised to do his best to ensure that the political marriage between him and Governor Alia is not broken for peace to reign and for the overall good and development of the state.

Both the SGF and the Minister of Water Resources described the governor as a “hardworking young man” who has the capacity to drive the state to the promised land and urged the stakeholders to embrace unity of purpose as well as support the Alia’s administration to woo more dividends of democracy to the people.

Prof. Utsev reiterated the determination of his ministry to

improve the lives of the people by ameliorating their sanitation and personal hygiene.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Alia commended the call for unity of purpose in the state by political leaders assuring that all would be done to ensure unity in the state to enable his administration to “restore the glory of the state”.