Akume Urges MDAs’ CEOs To Embrace Transparency, Ethical Leadership In Public Service

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume urged Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Federal Government agencies to uphold the highest standards of accountability, transparency, and integrity in the performance of their duties, stressing that leadership in the public service is a sacred trust exercised on behalf of the Nigerian people.

Akume made this known at the opening ceremony of the 13th Cohort of the Mandatory Training Programme ( MTP) for chief executive officers of federal agencies, organised by the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) in Badagry.

He stated that the CEOs were appointed based on their track records and are expected to help drive the president’s vision of rebuilding and repositioning Nigeria through effective governance and institutional reform. Akume said: “Leadership in the public service is fundamentally about stewardship, accountability, and impact.

“Every public officer holds office in trust for the people and must therefore demonstrate integrity, transparency, and commitment to service.”