Akume: Tinubu Doing Everything To Reduce Nigeria’s Hardship

The Federal Government has assured all Nigerians that effort is being put in place by the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to lessen the suffering brought on by the elimination of the fuel subsidy in the nation.

Sen. George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SFG), gave this assurance on Monday in a message wishing the Muslim faithful a happy sighting of the moon, which marks the beginning of the month-long Ramadan fast in Abuja.

Akume, however, acknowledged that the cost of living has increased as a result of the removal fuel subsidy on May 29, 2023.

Akume in a statement issued by the Director of Information, Segun Imohiosen said, “The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, on behalf of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), has expressed best wishes to the Muslim faithful on the sighting of the moon which signals the commencement of the month-long Ramadan fast.

READ ALSO:

“He assured Nigerians that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is doing everything in his capacity to reduce the burden caused by the removal of fuel subsidy which advertently affected the cost of living.

“Sen. George Akume urged the Muslim faithful to observe the holy month of Ramadan in accordance with the teachings of the Prophet (S.A.W) as enshrined in the Holy Qur’an and emphasised the need for them to use the occasion of the fast to pray for peace, unity, prosperity, and stability of the nation.

“SGF wishes all Muslim faithful a successful fasting season!”