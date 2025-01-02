Akume Restates Tinubu’s Commitment To Providing More Democracy Dividends To Nigerians

Share

…You ‘re an undisputable leader of Benue, Ortom tells Akume

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has reiterated the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to providing more dividends of democracy to Nigerians in the years ahead.

Senator Akume gave this indication in a remark at the 50th birthday celebration of the Executive Director of Housing, Finance and Accounts, Federal Housing Authority, Dr. Mathias Byuan which took place at Agidi in Konshisha local government area of Benue State.

The event was also organized to celebrate the 71st birthday of Senator Akume.

The former Benue State governor lauded the sustained support of President Tinubu to the state, cited the dualisation of the Makurdi-9th mile road as a case in point and called on the youths not to allow their land to be destroyed.

He charged them to always question all forms of deceit, emphasizing that everything done using the commonwealth of the people should be spelt out clearly together with figures for easy understanding.

The APC North Central geopolitical leader appreciated Dr Byuan for his political courage, dedication and tolerance and for being one among the aspirants who did not take Governor Alia to court after the primary election in 2023.

The SGF called on the chairman of the party in the state, Comrade Austin Agada, whom he described as ‘the lawful chairman’ to receive all decampees with a promise of providing them with equal opportunities in the party.

Immediate past Governor of the state, Chief Samuel Ortom, who also attended the event, described the SGF as ‘an undisputable leader of Benue state’.

Chief Ortom said politics is a game of interest and above all to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

He appreciated President Tinubu for appointing eminent Benue sons and daughters into positions of authority in his government and described Byuan as a determined young man with whom they share a humble beginning at the motor park.

Ortom encouraged industrialization and thanked Second Republic Senator, Jacob Tilley Gyado for leading him through the path of industrialization and prayed for God’s mercies and goodness to follow Senator Akume.

In a remark, the state chairman of the party, Comrade Austin Agada, described the SGF as an uncommon leader over whose shoulders the party in the state stands tall and continues to enjoy unity.

Comrade Agada pleaded with Senator Akume to, in the next election year, allow all candidates seeking elections on the platform of the party in the state to individually go out and canvas for votes and feel the heat on the field.

Agada viewed Dr Byuan as a party loyalist who has suffered to build the party and called on all Benue people to keep supporting the SGF and the Tinubu administration to succeed.

The chairman of the occasion, Jacob Tilley Gyado, praised Sen. George Akume as the emancipator and political compass of Benue State and called on the people to rally around him and President Tinubu to succeed.

Senator Gyado thanked the celebrant, Dr. Mathias Byuan for his commitment and dedication to building the APC in the magnitude that surprises him. He informed the people that he followed Sen. George Akume for a long in politics and there is no blackmail that will stop him from following George Akume because politics is about loyalty.

He said that Akume delivered Tinubu and a Catholic Priest who has political experience so, there is no disputing the leadership of Akume as the leader of the party in the state and in the North Central.

Earlier in his homily, the Bishop of Katsina-Ala Diocese, His Lord Bishop, Isaac Dugu, enjoined Christians to imbibe the virtues of love, sustained prayer in the family for their children and advised that the old things should be buried in 2024 and forgiveness of one another should be embraced as the new year begins.

