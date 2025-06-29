Akume Remains SGF — Presidency

The Presidency has debunked rumours circulating on social media suggesting that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has resigned.

The false reports claimed that Akume had been appointed as the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), with Hadiza Usman allegedly named as his replacement as SGF.

In a statement issued by Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the Presidency dismissed the claims as fake news, describing them as the handiwork of mischief makers.

“There has been no change in the status of His Excellency, Senator George Akume, as Secretary to the Government of the Federation,” the statement said.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is currently in Saint Lucia, has not made any new appointments. The information circulating about Akume’s replacement is untrue. Agents of mischief fabricated it.”

The Presidency urged Nigerians to disregard the fake report and be wary of unverified information being spread online.