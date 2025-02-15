Akume Pledges Continued Support To Tinubu’s Policies

Share

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen.George Akume has pledged not to relent in supporting the policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his quest to make Nigeria safe and economically viable again through his laudable programmes and vision.

Akume made this pledge on Friday in Abuja while being decorated as Star Associate of President Tinubu, and grand patron of the Nationwide Tinubu Connect Associates (NTCA), a pro-Tinubu movement.

Speaking at the event, National Co-ordinator/President of NTCA, Henry Nwabueze noted that Akume has given so much in service to Nigeria and in support of the Tinubu Administration that he became the best choice for the position of the Movement’s Grand Patron and the first to receive the award of “Star Associate of President Tinubu,” an award intended for those in diverse fields of endeavour whose very efforts are promoting the vision of Mr President for a better Nigeria.

Nwabueze who was one time President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) and distinguished Delegate at the 2014 Justice Kutigi Nigerian National Conference initiated by the Jonathan Administration, added that the SGF represents the Tinubu Administration’s efforts aimed at injecting competence,.maturity as well as discipline and hard work in public governance.

He said: “For several years, even before some of us were born, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator (Dr.) George Akume, CFR, has continued to serve this nation in diverse capacities.

“Whether as Permanent Secretary or Governor in his native State of Benue, Sen (Dr.) Akume has for over fifty-odd years held the flag of service and servant-leadership that has produced men and women of consummate repute and honour.

“Whether as Senator, Minister or even Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen (Dr.) Akume’s place in the annals of history of our great nation remains one of honour well-deserved and laurels perpetually treasured.

“So, as we stand here today to decorate him as our Grand Patron and Star Associate of President Tinubu, the first in our list for such Honours, we are merely giving expression to what those who came before us saw to enlist him in the Benue Plateau Civil Service of his day, to make him Permanent Secretary in the Benue State Civil Service many years later, to make him Governor, to make him Senator, Minister and, today, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).”

