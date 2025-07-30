Akume: North Not Eligible For Presidency In 2027

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has told Northern leaders to exercise patience till 2031 in their quest to take over the Presidency, saying that based on the zoning arrangement the North is not eligible to contest in 2027. This is as he called on the leaders to support President Bola Tinubu to complete his two terms of office so that the North can take over by 2031.

Akume made the submission in Kaduna yesterday at a two-day interactive session on government-citizens engagement between government officials of Northern extraction and Northern leaders organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF). The SGF, who went down memory lane of how democracy returned in 1999, said:

“Let me share with you what our leaders did in 1999 at the pre Jos Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).They recognised and rightly too, that the only way to ensure our unity and territorial integrity of our dear country was to entrench in our minds and practice rotational presidency between the south and North.”

Akume explained that the President had promised Nigerians impartiality in governance and a commitment to remodelling the economy, improving security, accelerating infrastructure, job creation and revitalising agriculture.

“These have been further distilled into eight clearly defined priority areas that reflect the commitment of the government to driving sustainable growth, ensuring security and enhancing the quality of life for all Nigerians,” he said. He lamented that the reforms became necessary because as at May 20, 2023, the economy of Nigeria was under severe stress and threats of collapse.

Responding to the issue of alleged marginalisation of the North by the present administration, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, asked all the appointees by President Tinubu who were present to stand before the crowd for physical assessment. The minister said the appointment by Tinubu was just a “flash in the pan, because more are still coming and we will continue to attend your event whether you invite us or not”.

Also speaking, the governor of Gombe State and Chairman of Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF), Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, reminded the gatherings that the North believed in President’s Tinubu’s vision and that is why the region contributed over 60% of Tinubu’s winning votes in 2023, saying that there was the need to continue to support him for more development in the country and in the North. He said: “When candidate Tinubu stood before us during the 2023 campaign, he made specific commitments to Northern Nigeria.

The north, believing in President’s Tinubu’s vision, voted strongly for him, contributing to over 60% of Tinubu’s winning votes. “Today, we gather not for empty rhetoric, but to examine those promises and assess the level of progress so far. What we find is an administration that has delivered meaningful results for our region despite facing significant national challenges.

This shows that our democracy can only work when leaders deliver on their promises, and leaders can only deliver when citizens are engaged, and policies and programs are designed and implemented in ways that reflect the yearnings and aspirations of the citizenry.”

But in their submission at the gathering, leaders of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) expressed disappointment with President Bola Tinubu’s administration, citing neglect and marginalisation of the region. Chairman of the ACF Board of Trustees (BoT), Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu, listed several areas of concern, including insecurity, agriculture, transportation infrastructure, electricity, education, healthcare, and oil exploration.

He lamented that in spite of everything the region is still facing unprecedented levels of violence, with insurgent groups multiplying and attacks becoming more deadly. The ACF Chairman also expressed concern about the federal government’s allocation to agriculture, which remains below 5% of the total budget, far short of the 25% target set by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

The ACF leader therefore called on the President to demonstrate a commitment to addressing the region’s challenges, including increasing funding for critical sectors and implementing policies that promote economic development.