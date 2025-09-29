Akume: Nigeria’s Problems Didn’t Begin With Tinubu’s Govt

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, has urged Nigerians to join hands with the government in moving the country forward, stressing that governance is not the exclusive task of leaders alone but a shared responsibility between government and citizens.

Speaking at an Interdenominational Church Service held at the National Ecumenical Christian Centre, Abuja, yesterday, as part of the activities marking Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, Akume said the Independence Day was not only a celebration of history but also a renewal of purpose.

He described the day as an opportunity to honour Nigeria’s founding fathers while celebrating the strength, resilience, and diversity that define the nation.