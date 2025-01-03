Akume Lauds Tinubu’s Projects In Benue

Share

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume has praised President Bola Tinubu for his projects in Benue State. Speaking at the 50th birthday celebration of the Federal Housing Authority Executive Director of Housing,

Finance and Accounts Mathias Byuan in Agidi in the Konshisha Local Government Area, the former governor lauded Tinubu for the dualisation of the Makurdi-9th Mile Road and called on the youths not to allow their land to be destroyed.

He told them to always question all forms of deceit. The former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs hailed Byuan for his political courage, dedication and tolerance and for being one among the aspirants who did not take Governor Hyacinth Alia to court after the primary election in 2023.

The SGF urged Benue All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman Austin Agada, whom he described as “the lawful chairman”, to receive all defectors to the party with a promise of providing them with equal opportunities.

