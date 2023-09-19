Akume: How SGF is driving Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

S ince his appointment as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has shown that he has the experience to help President Bola Tinubu achieve his ‘Renewed Hope Agenda.’ He has shown capacity in the smooth running of affairs in the Presidential Villa in the first 100 days of the administration. Akume’s organisational capacity, which was visible during the inauguration of 45 ministers last month, is a testament to his professionalism. He ensured that the exercise was well organised to the point that many observers and even critics of the administration described it as seamless.

The organisation was world-class and an indication of the man, Akume. Even his coordination of President Tinubu’s activities in and out of the country in the first 100 days of the administration is also topnotch. Even Vice President Kashim Shettima has praised Akume for his political sagacity. He described the SGF as a politician who is worthy to be emulated by other political office holders. Speaking at a reception to celebrate the appointment of Akume as the SGF, Shettima described him as a beacon of unity, loyalty and integrity in the country. His words: “Let’s not only celebrate his appointment but also learn from his life. Senator Akume’s political longevity is not by accident. It is the result of his unwavering panNigerian principle, reflecting his wisdom and vision of a peaceful, stable, and safe Nigeria.

We are not here to celebrate an individual; we are here to praise the potency of an idea; to raise a toast to a shining beacon of unity and integrity in our great nation. “On the path that has led our honouree to this strategic position, we find woven the threads of unshaken belief in the ideals of a united Nigeria. It is this belief that has been the driving force behind his every endeavour. The conviction that our strength lies in our unity and diversity, that together we are stronger than the sum of our parts, has guided his steps and fuelled his determination. “His journey to this height exemplifies his fidelity to the pact he has signed. It’s what you do when you have agreed to uphold the values that our great nation holds dear. It’s what you do when you subscribe to the principles of justice, fairness, and equality.

There are offices for which no amount of academic and professional qualifications is sufficient to earn you. “Our honoree here today occupies one such office, an office that makes you understand why our learning institutions emphasize character when issuing degree certificates to their graduating students. Our honoree is here today because of his loyalty to a cause greater than himself. In a time of wavering political loyalties, Senator Akume is both a model and a source of inspiration for all those who seek to understand the importance of cooperation in public service.” Akume’s appointment presents an opportunity for him to contribute to strategies aimed at addressing insurgency, banditry, and communal conflicts, fostering peace, and ensuring the safety of all Nigerians. The appointment is a significant step towards effective governance and socio-economic development in Nigeria and recognition of the support and long-agitation of the people of North Central Nigeria and reward for their electoral support.

Akume during his inauguration in June, said: “It is an honour to be chosen to serve in this exalted position out of over 200 million Nigerians. It is a challenge to serve in line with the oaths I have taken today. I assure Nigerians I will do my best and I will not disappoint the President. I will not disappoint this country; I will not disappoint my party. I believe Nigerians will find fulfilment in my responsibility as I discharge my duties.” Traditionally, the role of the SGF is crucial as it serves as the coordinating link between the presidency, ministries, departments, and agencies of the government. That office is also saddled with the responsibility of facilitating effective coordination among the different arms of government. SGF is one of the most influential offices in the federal government leadership organogram. Apart from being the secretary to the Federal Executive Council chaired by the President himself, the SGF heads many government agencies and commissions and runs supervisory roles on all the organs of the federal government and leadership. The appointment into the office of the SGF doesn’t require legislative screening, Senate