Akume Flags-Off Free Diarrhea Treatment For 10,000 Children In Benue

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has flagged-off free diarrhea treatment programme for 10,000 children in his country home, Wannune in Tarka local government area of Benue State.

Speaking at the event, the former governor of the state who was represented by the Rector, Wanune Federal Polytechnic, Dr. Emmanuel Tyover, acknowledged the health of the Nigerian child which he said is paramount to nation building.

The SGF explained that the essence of the free medical outreach was part of activities marking his 70th birthday anniversary and encouraged people to present their children for the treatment to improve their health.

Akume also acknowledged the efforts of the President Tinubu’s administration in prioritizing the wellbeing of the citizenry.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of Tyonex Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Dr. Emmanuel Agba, said they were partnering with the SGF because of his passion for the health of his people, Benue and Nigeria at large.

Dr. Agba noted the positive impact of Senator Akume on the lives of Nigerians beyond the political scene, describing him as a father and humanitarian who is concerned about the less privileged.

“His dedication to his people, Tarka, Benue and Nigeria is unmatched. He is synonymous to progress. The treatment is for children under the age of 5 years”.

Programme Coordinator, Daniel Morgan-Ihomun, who is the State Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) assured that the drugs would reach every part of the state.

Ihomun commended Dr. Agba for supporting the SGF with medical services to enable him succeed in the humanitarian intervention programme.