Akume Extols Throne Room Trust Ministry’s Contributions To Peace, Unity, Spiritual Renewal

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, has commended the Throne Room Trust Ministry, Kafanchan, for its continued contribution to national peace, unity, and spiritual renewal.

Akume gave the commendation at the closing ceremony of the ministry’s 21st International Prophetic Prayer Conference held on Saturday in Kafanchan. Represented by the wife of his Chief of Staff, Pastor Mary Taka, the SGF conveyed the Federal Government’s appreciation for the ministry’s consistent role in fostering moral reawakening and national cohesion through prayers.

He stated that faith-based organizations such as the Throne Room Trust ministry remained key partners in nation-building, particularly at a time when the country needs divine guidance and healing. The five-day global conference, with the theme ‘The Day of the Spirit’, attracted delegates and Ministers from across Nigeria, other African countries, and several continents.

The event featured sessions of worship, prophetic declarations, and intercessory prayers for nations, leaders, and the Church. The Vision Pioneer of the Ministry, Apostle Emmanuel Kure, in his prophetic message, declared, “A wave of change will soon sweep across many African nations, one that will shake systems of works of darkness.” He assured that those who put their trust in God would be preserved despite the challenges that may accompany such transformation.