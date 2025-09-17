Akume Declares 2025 SGF/SSGs Forum Open In Jos

…Calls for stronger collaboration between Federal, State governments

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, has declared open the 2nd Quarter of 2025 meeting of the Forum of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Secretaries to the Governments of States held in Jos, Plateau State.

In his opening remarks, the SGF noted that the meeting, the second since the inception of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was designed to strengthen governance structures and harmonise policies across national and sub-national levels.

Speaking on the theme of the meeting, “Understanding the Dynamics in the Roles and Functions of Secretaries to the Government of States,” Akume described the office of the SGF and SSGs as the engine room of government operations, adding that their responsibilities span policy coordination, cabinet affairs management, inter-governmental and inter-ministerial coordination, institutional memory, and continuity in advisory roles.

He emphasised the need for SSGs to adapt to the fast-changing governance environment shaped by technological advancement and rising citizens’ expectations.

According to him, the government must embrace digital tools, transparency, responsiveness, and inclusivity in policy delivery. He also urged SSGs to be proactive in supporting security coordination and constantly upgrading their leadership skills to meet the demands of the time.

He described the Forum as a strategic platform for harmonising implementation strategies, and the participants should use the opportunity to deepen collaborative frameworks.

In his goodwill message, the Governor of Plateau State, Barrister Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, described the SGF and SSGs as the chief advisers to the President and Governors, respectively.

He highlighted the unique position of the Secretaries in the machinery of government, stressing that memos are forwarded directly to them by Presidents and Governors, not their deputies.

He therefore urged participants to uphold the confidence reposed in them by their principals.

Mutfwang noted that Nigeria was at a stage where all stakeholders must work together to deliver good governance to the people and collaborate with the initiatives of the Federal Government for the benefit of the nation.