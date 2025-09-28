Akume Calls On Nigerians To Join Hands, Says Governance Not Exclusive To Leaders

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has called on Nigerians to support the government’s efforts to move the country forward, stressing that governance is a shared responsibility between leaders and citizens.

Akume made the call on Sunday at the Inter-denominational Church Service held at the National Ecumenical Christian Centre, Abuja, as part of activities marking Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

He noted that Independence Day was not just a celebration of history but also a moment to renew collective purpose, honour the nation’s founding fathers, and celebrate the strength, resilience, and diversity that define Nigeria.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Yomi Odunuga, the SGF emphasized that self-determination required accountable leadership, adding that the government was fully aware of its sacred responsibility to serve with integrity, transparency, and vision.

However, he maintained that national progress could only be sustained when citizens play their part by committing to fairness, honesty, and unity.

“Under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our nation is undergoing bold reforms aimed not at temporary relief but at lasting transformation,” Akume stated.

“The challenges we face today are deep-rooted, spanning decades, but this administration is determined to confront them head-on and deliver enduring solutions. These reforms may feel tough at the moment, but the sacrifices being made by Nigerians today are paving the way for economic renewal, stronger institutions, and improved conditions across food, energy, healthcare, education, jobs, and infrastructure,” he said.

Akume called for patience and constructive engagement from citizens, stressing that government efforts alone were insufficient to achieve Tinubu’s vision. He urged Nigerians to unite behind the reforms that would shape the country’s collective future.

“Our challenges are real, but our resilience is greater. Nigeria has always been a land of ingenuity and determination. This is the moment to rekindle our national spirit, transform challenges into opportunities, and drive forward with hope grounded in action,” the SGF declared.

The service was attended by top government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, religious leaders, and other dignitaries, who joined in thanksgiving and prayers for Nigeria’s continued peace, unity, and progress.