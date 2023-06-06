Akume, Alia Supporters Clash Over Speakership Seat As Gov Inaugurates 10th Assembly

…Alia’s loyalist, Dajoh floors SGF’s anointed candidate by 17 -15 votes to emerge Speaker

Benue State Governor, Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia on Monday inaugurated the 10th House of Assembly in the state with a charge on the lawmakers to collaborate with the executive arm of government to deliver the much-expected dividends of democracy for the people of the state.

The inauguration was immediately trailed by a sharp division of the All Progressive Congress (APC) dominated Assembly into two sides as supporters of the former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs now Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume engaged those of Governor Alia in “war” over who would produce Speaker of the Assembly.

Two major contenders, Hon. Mrs Becky Orpin (representing Gboko East) who was also Akume’s anointed candidate for the position and Hon. Hyacinth Aondona Dajoh (representing Gboko West) who reportedly claimed loyalty to the governor, both jostled for the Speakership position.

The governor’s inauguration of the 10th Assembly paved the way for its 32 members to elect a Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

New Telegraph who was at the APC’s stakeholders meeting on Sunday that spilt over to the early hours of yesterday where stakeholders zoned the Speaker to the Gboko local government area gathered that they unanimously voted to support Mrs. Orpin as the consensus candidate of the party, a development that sparked off protest by supporters of Hon. Dajo who was believed to be backed by Governor Alia’s camp.

For several minutes on the floor of the Hallowed Chambers on Monday, the pro-Akume and pro-Alia supporters backed their respective nominees for the position of Speaker loudly and called for the cancellation of the second round of voting over alleged influence on the voting process.

But after several hours of intrigues and horse-trading, Hon. Dajoh emerged as Speaker polling a total of 17 votes against 15 scored by Mrs Orpin, while Hon. Mrs Lami Danladi representing Ado Constituency emerged unopposed as Deputy Speaker.

In his inaugural address, the Speaker, Hon. Hyacinth Dajoh said he was counting on the support of members to succeed, even as he pledged to be the servant leader of members.

Hon. Dajoh who stressed the need for a cordial working relationship between the legislative and the executive arms of government, observed that the success as a House depends on the unity between the two, adding that “there is strength in unity cos a House divided against itself cannot stand”.

He commended the leadership of the APC in the state for providing the platform to contest the election, as well as his constituency, Gboko-West, Governor Alia and the SGF, Senator George Akume for the support given him.

Earlier while addressing the lawmakers on the floor of the Assembly, Governor Alia charged them to work in synergy with the executive arm of government in order to take the state to the next level of development.

The governor assured the lawmakers of his administration’s support at all times and solicited constructive engagements and support from the legislative and judicial arms of government to enable them actualize the set goals.

“The legislature not only gives the people a voice in affairs of government but provides the bedrock for the rule of law, equity and justice to reign in the polity.

“Due to the big role the legislature plays side by side with the judiciary and the executive arms of government, we are fully prepared to respect the sanctity of the doctrine of the separation of powers under our democracy”.

Governor Alia vowed not to interfere with the affairs of the legislature, saying that his administration is poised to work with those that would emerge to lead the House.

Clerk of the House, Barr. Igbawuese Nule, also congratulated the members, both new and returning, for their victories and welcomed the new members to the House.