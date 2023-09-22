Akume, Alia, Ode, Others To Attend Gss Otukpo Old Boys Convention

…As Alumni Elects New EXCO

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF), Sen. George Akume, the Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia and his Deputy, Dr Sam Ode, a former Chief Judge of the State, Justice Adam Onum and other dignitaries will be attending the Otukpo Government Secondary School Old Boys Association (OGSSOBA) national convention in October.

Akume, a former Governor of Benue State is an old boy of the school, who was among the first set of students who graduated in 1971, just as the school has equally produced two State Chief Judges, Justices Iorhemen Hwande (late) and Adam Onum, among other notable personalities within and outside Nigeria.

According to a statement issued by the President of the Association, Barr. Paul Edeh, the Convention, which is scheduled for Friday, 27th and Saturday 28th October, 2023, will hold on the school premises in Otukpo, Benue State.

Barr. Edeh explained that OGSSOBA is a development-focused platform for all former students of Government Secondary School, Otukpo, saying the Association’s preoccupation is the sustained transformation of the alma mater and the general well-being of the society.

He further stated that the association has an array of prominent members who are playing significant roles and making enormous contributions to National, State and Community development.

Edeh disclosed that the major event scheduled to hold during the convention will be the election of new leadership of the Association, which will be held during the general assembly.

“It is also on record that the association has executed numerous projects in the school over the years which have gone a long way in improving teaching and learning conditions in the school.

“Some of the projects executed, which have been commissioned included the Renovation of the Staff room with 50 brand new desks and 50 chairs (in the Staff room), the Provision of classroom desks for 400 students, renovation of six classrooms, the Guidance and Counseling office, Dean of Studies’ office, the Compound Master’s office, the Principal’s residence, and the OGSSOBA National Secretariat.

“Others include renovation of the Biology, Chemistry, and Physics Laboratories, the School Sick Bay and Redesign and construction of the School gate,” the statement added.