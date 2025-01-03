Share

The outgoing President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has expressed confidence in the country’s future as he prepares to hand over power to his successor.

In his final State of the Nation address to the Parliament on Friday, January 3, President Akufo-Addo described his time in office as the greatest privilege of his life.

Reflecting on his presidency, Akufo-Addo highlighted the progress made in upholding democracy, maintaining the rule of law, and promoting national unity.

He expressed his belief in Ghana’s continued success, stating that the country would continue to thrive under the principles of freedom and justice.

“Mr. Speaker, I am happy to hand over a Ghana that is safe, secure, united and firmly rooted in her attachment to democratic principles and respect for the rule of law—a nation that continues to shine as a beacon of peace and stability in an often-troubled Africa and an uncertain world,” he stated.

The President also pointed to Ghana’s resilience in overcoming global challenges, including economic recovery and the effective functioning of national institutions. He noted that the country had made significant strides despite facing global difficulties.

“I leave behind a Ghana that is thriving, one that has navigated significant global challenges with remarkable tenacity, whose economy is steadily rebounding, and whose institutions are operating effectively,” he stated.

Additionally, President Akufo-Addo highlighted the improvements in opportunities for young people, growth in the arts, and better living conditions for elderly citizens.

“It is a Ghana where the youth are being empowered with opportunities to channel their energies into meaningful and productive endeavours, where the arts are beginning to flourish, and where the elderly can grow old in safety and dignity, and continue to make meaningful contributions to society. I leave behind a Ghana that is working,” he added.

Akufo-Addo’s departure will pave the way for the swearing-in of President-elect John Dramani Mahama on January 7, 2024.

