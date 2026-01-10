AKTH To Join Residents Doctors Strike Action January 12

The National Association of Residents Doctors, Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano Branch, has planned to join the indefinite strike actions of the as- sociation by 12midnight on Monday January 12, 2026. President of the Association, Dr Bello Aminu Bello, said in a released that the decision was not taken lightly.

He said that the decision followed prolonged engagement, repeated assurances, and persistent failure by relevant authorities to address critical welfare, training, and remuneration concerns affecting resident doctors and the healthcare system.

“We wish to formally address the Nigerian public, hospital management, and relevant government authorities on the prevailing challenges confronting resident doctors nationwide. “Following extensive deliberations and in strict alignment with the directive of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), the ARD AKTH hereby declares its decision to join the Total and Indefinite Consolidated Strike (TICS 2.0).

“Our demands remain clear, legitimate, and long overdue, immediate re-instatement of the FTH Lokoja Five, payment of all outstanding promotion and salary arrears, full implementation of the approved professional allowance table, with arrears captured in the 2026 Federal Budget, official clarification by the Federal Ministry of Health and social welfare to chief executives on skipping and entry-level placement issues,” he said.

Other demands, according to Dr Bello Aminu Bello, include re-introduction and full implementation of the specialist allowance, resolution of House Officers’ salary delays and arrears, with issuance of a clear pay advisory.

It also includes re-categorization of membership certificates and issuance of certificates post Part I examinations by the NPMCN.

It also includes immediate commence- ment of locum practice and work-hours regulation committees, resumption and timely conclusion of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) process.

“ARD AKTH remains open to genuine, concrete, and time-bound negotiations, but until meaningful progress is achieved, we stand in full solidarity with NARD and resident doc- tors nationwide,” he said.